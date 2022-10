Antonio Health will be taken to Bell County jail, his bond has been set at $1,100,000.

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Notes | The videos above and below are previous segments dealing with unrelated crimes in Killeen.

Antonio Bernard Health,40, has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Killeen Police Department.

Health's bond has been set at $1,100,000. He will later be taken to the Bell County Jail.

