A man was found unconscious by Killeen police, later died at a hospital after fighting in his home, police say.

KILLEEN, Texas — Carl Fischer, 44, was found unconscious Wednesday night on the 1700 block of Windward Drive, according to Killeen police.

Police say Fischer became unconscious after fighting with another person in the home. He was later taken to Seaton Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Police say they do not have information on how Fischer died.