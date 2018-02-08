LAKELAND, Fla. – A woman is dead and a Good Samaritan who stopped to help was injured after two hit-and-run crashes early Thursday morning, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

In a Thursday morning news conference, Sheriff Grady Judd said they found the first vehicle and identified the suspect in the crash, but are still looking for the second vehicle.

Initially, the sheriff's office said Kelly Black was riding an unregistered scooter northbound around 2:20 a.m. Thursday on North Galloway Road just south of Kathleen Road. A vehicle, driven by rapper Corey Jones a.k.a. D.B Da Kid, struck Black on the scooter and fled the scene, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office released surveillance video of the first crash.

Kalen Lawson, 20, of Killeen, Texas, and his friend Markell Grant stopped to help Black, according to the sheriff's office. While the two were rendering aid, a white or light-colored pick-up truck traveling northbound on North Galloway Road hit Lawson and Black. Grant was not injured, deputies said.

Black died at the scene after the second vehicle hit her, according to the sheriff's office. Judd said Lawson is in stable condition at Lakeland Regional Medical Center with a "nasty fracture" to his leg. Lawson is also an active duty member of the U.S. Army, the sheriff's office said.

During the news conference, Judd said investigators had talked to Jones and that he was on his way to turn himself in as of Thursday morning. Investigators said Jones told them he knew he hit something and that he told his girlfriend he had been drinking.

Investigators believe the truck in the second crash is a white or light-colored, 2000 model Ford F-150. Judd said that just seconds after Lawson and Grant got out to help Black, the second vehicle hit.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crashes is asked to call the sheriff's office at (863)298-6200. Tipsters who wish to be eligible for a cash reward can call the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1(800)226-8477.

