Killeen man shot, in critical condition | Police looking for answers

Killeen PD believe footage obtained from the shooting could lead to more answers.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of E. Dean Avenue, which left one 42-year-old man in critical condition, according to police.

On Sept. 22 police say around 7:26 p.m. the man was standing outside of his parked car when he was shot by an unknown person. Multiple witnesses refused to talk to police or left the shooting before police arrived, according to reports. The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital by helicopter.

Police say there are videos of people leaving the shooting which they were able to collect and believe those in the video may have more information about the shooting.

If you or anyone you know has information you can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online.

All information is confidential and anonymous and you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.