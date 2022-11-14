49-year-old charged with murder after Killeen mosque stabbing over weekend

On Nov. 12, the suspect reportedly stabbed and killed a 69-year-old man who he had a business relationship.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 49-year-old man was charged with murder after he reportedly stabbed and killed a man inside a Killeen mosque over the weekend, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police say Raymond Cecil Kastner was inside the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen on Saturday, Nov. 12, around 1 p.m. While there, he reportedly stabbed 69-year-old Muhammad Idrees Kahn.

Kahn later died at the mosque, police said.

While investigating, Killeen PD said the two men were in a business relationship and that both attended the mosque. Details regarding their business relationship, as well as whether or not that played a role in the deadly stabbing, weren't released by the time this article was published.

Kastner is at the Bell County Jail with a bond of $1 million.