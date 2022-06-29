Killeen Municipal Court now publishes active warrants weekly

More than 200 pages list names, arrest warrants each Monday on website, according to the city.

KILLEEN, Texas — Earlier this month, the Killeen Municipal Court started making active warrants public on the City of Killeen website, according to the city.

Arrest warrants are updated weekly each Monday with more than 200 pages and 4,000 names listed, as stated by the city.

A warrant can be issued for your arrest when a citizen:

Defaults on payment arrangements

Does not appear for your court date

Does not pay a fine assessed by a judge

Other offenses not listed above

When a warrant is issued, an additional warrant fee of $50 will be assessed on each case, as stated by the city.

Need to find a warrant?

If you don’t have the information needed to search for your violation online, or if you want to find out additional information, please contact the Municipal Court at (254)501-7850.

Need to make a payment?

To make a payment in full for your outstanding warrants, for options regarding your case and for information specific to an individual warrant, citizens with active warrants may contact the court by phone at (254)501-7850, by email at municipalcourt@killeentexas.gov or via the City of Killeen website here.