Police: Killeen officer arrested, charged sex assault of minor

KILLEEN, Texas — An officer with the Killeen Police Department was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault of a minor, according to news release.

According to the release, Killeen Police were notified about a possible sexual assault that happened during the morning of July 5 involving one of their own.

The officer, later identified as Miguel Velasco-Herrera, was put on administrative leave while police investigated the reported incident.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Special Victims Unit said after investigating, there was enough evidence to support probable cause for criminal charges against Velasco-Herrera, according to the news release.

After being reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney's Office, a complaint was returned, charging Velasco-Herrera with sexual assault of a child under 17, the release states.

On Thursday, Velasco-Herrera turned himself in. His bond was set at $100,000.

Velasco is still on administrative leave with pay. He is a seven-year veteran with the force.