Killeen PD arrests 11 in connection with prostitution and solicitation

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department announced the arrests of 11 people during an undercover operation directed at prostitution and the solicitation of prostitution on Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16.
According to police, the operation was conducted by the Organized Crime Unit due to an increase in complaints about prostitution in the city.
The following eight people were arrested for prostitution:
- 31-year-old Monique Davila
- 34-year-old Diana Arispe
- 38-year-old Nadia Browder
- 20-year-old Heaven Sarmiento
- 22-year-old Elyshia Bullion
- 45-year-old Lawrence Daniels
- 21-year-old Jiaya Hunter
- 40-year-old Stephany Ann Carver
In addition to these arrests, 48-year-old Angelo Frazier and 26-year-old Jose Luis Facundo were arrested for solicitation of prostitution. Lastly, 31-year-old Rakeem Jamal Nelson was arrested for being a felon in possession of a weapon.
