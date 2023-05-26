19 citations and one arrest made as Killeen PD cracks down on railroad safety

A large number of citations were handed out on Thursday.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit teamed up with the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway Police Department (BNSF) to enforce railroad safety on Thursday, May 25.

According to police, a train detail was conducted on State Highway 195 in Killeen in order to bring awareness to safety and to enforce the Texas Transportation Code laws.

Police say many drivers will either stop on or too close to the railroad tracks at the red light on SH-195 and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

According to police, between 9:30 a.m. and noon, 19 citations were given for stopping, standing or parking prohibited in certain places and one arrest was made for an outstanding warrant.

Police say this number of citations was an improvement from previous train details, so the awareness is spreading.

