Killeen PD: 24-year-old shooting victim identified, person of interested still wanted

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department identified 24-year-old Richard Xavier Solomon as the victim in the murder that took place on Sunday, July 30.
According to police, on Sunday night at about 8:54 p.m., police responded to the 3300 block of East Rancier in response to a shooting.
Police say officers discovered Solomon suffering from a gunshot would upon arrival, and he was transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights where he later died at 9:47 p.m.
On Monday, July 31, Killeen PD announced that 20-year old Amaun Brandell Gilbert is wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting.
There is currently no other information available.
Killeen PD asks anyone with information on Gilbert or this incident to contact the department at (254)-501-8830 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254)-526-8477.