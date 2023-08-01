Killeen PD: 24-year-old shooting victim identified, person of interested still wanted

Detectives offer up to $1,000 in cash to anyone who has information on recent shooting.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department identified 24-year-old Richard Xavier Solomon as the victim in the murder that took place on Sunday, July 30.

According to police, on Sunday night at about 8:54 p.m., police responded to the 3300 block of East Rancier in response to a shooting.

Police say officers discovered Solomon suffering from a gunshot would upon arrival, and he was transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights where he later died at 9:47 p.m.

On Monday, July 31, Killeen PD announced that 20-year old Amaun Brandell Gilbert is wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting.

There is currently no other information available.