Killeen Police ID pedestrian killed in weekend hit-and-run

The driver did not stop and render aid, but instead continued to travel westbound. The victim, Yolanda Monique Butler, died on the scene.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen PD is asking for help from the public in identifying the driver of fatal hit-and-run from over the weekend, according police officials.

Police have identified Yolanda Monique Butler, 37, as the pedestrian who die on the scene from her injuries on Sunday, Aug. 15, around 3:49 a.m. The crash happened on the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, police say.

Police believe the victim was walking westbound in the center turn lane before she was hit. Police say they have yet to identify the make and model of the vehicle, but believe the car was traveling westbound as well. The driver did not stop and render aid, but instead continued to travel westbound, police added.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about this crash, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.