Killeen police believe masked man responsible for 'series of robberies' in area

Police say the mask-wearing man is wanted for his connection in a series of robberies in the Killeen area.

KILLEEN, Texas — A man wearing a ski mask reportedly robbed two Killeen businesses on Nov. 11, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police say they got a call around 9:22 p.m. from a business at 200 Trimmier Rd. in Killeen.

The caller, according to Killeen PD, reported seeing a man wearing a ski mask, black jacket with a gray hood over with gray sweatpants.

Killeen PD said the unidentified man had a handgun when he entered the store and demanded money. Police say the man was able to get away with an unknown amount of money.

A similar robbery happened on the same day.

Ten minutes later. police get a call from at a business located at 1000 S WS Young Dr., according to police.

In that robbery, police say the alleged robber was also a man wearing a similar outfit who also got away with an unspecified amount of money.

According to police, he was wearing a black ski mask, a black and white Adidas long sleeve jacket with a gray hood, gray sweatpants and dark shoes.