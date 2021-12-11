Killeen police believe masked man responsible for 'series of robberies' in area

KILLEEN, Texas — A man wearing a ski mask reportedly robbed two Killeen businesses on Nov. 11, according to the Killeen Police Department.
Police say they got a call around 9:22 p.m. from a business at 200 Trimmier Rd. in Killeen.
The caller, according to Killeen PD, reported seeing a man wearing a ski mask, black jacket with a gray hood over with gray sweatpants.
Killeen PD said the unidentified man had a handgun when he entered the store and demanded money. Police say the man was able to get away with an unknown amount of money.
A similar robbery happened on the same day.
Ten minutes later. police get a call from at a business located at 1000 S WS Young Dr., according to police.
In that robbery, police say the alleged robber was also a man wearing a similar outfit who also got away with an unspecified amount of money.
According to police, he was wearing a black ski mask, a black and white Adidas long sleeve jacket with a gray hood, gray sweatpants and dark shoes.
If you or anyone you know have any information about this series of Aggravated Robberies, police ask that you contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online here.