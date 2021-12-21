Killeen police investigate video of man reportedly arrested while filming traffic stop

During the stop, Kimble said a person "interjected himself into the investigation ... creating a safety hazard for all involved parties."

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble addressed a video that's reportedly circulating on social media showing an individual being arrested while filming police officers during a traffic stop.

In a news release, Killeen PD said on Dec. 18 around 12:40 a.m., its officers were conducting a traffic stop, which ended with the arrest of the driver who reportedly had a warrant out of Lawton, Okla. for discharging a firearm into a home. Police said during the stop, a weapon was inside the vehicle and that officers were trying to see if any other laws were broken.

During the stop, Kimble said a person "interjected himself into the investigation" by reportedly talking to passengers inside the vehicle, distracting the officers and "creating a safety hazard for all involved parties."

Police arrested the person and charged him with interfering with/or obstructing an officer.

"The Killeen Police Department Code of Conduct requires our officers to preserve and protect the individual rights and freedoms of citizens. Due to the public interest in this incident, we will be conducting an investigation into the matter," Kimble said in the release.

Below is the video that Killeen PD is investigating.

