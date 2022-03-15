Killeen PD looking for driver involved in hit-and-run of 13-year-old boy

Police said they were dispatched to the 4800 block of John David Drive in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police is looking for a driver of a black vehicle after a 13-year-old boy was struck Tuesday afternoon.

According to investigating police, three children were playing basketball in the roadway when a black vehicle traveling west approached the area where they were playing. The driver of the black sedan struck one of the children and fled the area going west on John David Drive, police say.

The 13-year-old was transported to McLane Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police describe the vehicle as a black four door sedan, possibly a KIA. Police also describe the driver as a black female in her 20’s, with long blonde dreadlock style hair and was wearing black clothing.