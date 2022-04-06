x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Killeen PD looking for woman suspected of using counterfeit money

On March 14, the woman purchased several items including three $50 prepaid cards with fake $20s totaling $200, per the news release.

More Videos

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of using counterfeit money to purchase items from a Killeen convenience store, according to Bell County Crime Stoppers

On March 14, the woman purchased several items including three $50 prepaid cards with fake $20s totaling $200 at the 7-11 located at 1814 N W. S. Young, per the news release 

Police say the same woman has been reported at H-E-B on March 10 and March 18. 

Credit: Bell County Crime Stoppers
Credit: Bell County Crime Stoppers

The suspect is said to drive a white Camaro with a black top or a tan and silver Pathfinder SUV, according to the news release. 

Credit: Bell County Crime Stoppers

Detectives are asking anyone who may know this person or have any information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.  

Also on KCENTV.com:

Related Articles