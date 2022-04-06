Killeen PD looking for woman suspected of using counterfeit money

On March 14, the woman purchased several items including three $50 prepaid cards with fake $20s totaling $200, per the news release.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of using counterfeit money to purchase items from a Killeen convenience store, according to Bell County Crime Stoppers.

On March 14, the woman purchased several items including three $50 prepaid cards with fake $20s totaling $200 at the 7-11 located at 1814 N W. S. Young, per the news release

Police say the same woman has been reported at H-E-B on March 10 and March 18.

The suspect is said to drive a white Camaro with a black top or a tan and silver Pathfinder SUV, according to the news release.

Detectives are asking anyone who may know this person or have any information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.