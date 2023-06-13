Killeen PD officer arrested for violating Protective Order

According to police, the officer was arrested by Coryell County Sheriff's Office.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — The Killeen Police Department announced that an officer was arrested by Coryell County Sheriff's Office for violating a Protective Order on Tuesday, June 13.

According to police, this arrest was a result of an off-duty incident that is being investigated by the Copperas Cove Police Department.

Killeen PD says it has launched an Internal Affairs investigation into the officer and placed them on administrative leave with pay until the investigation is concluded.

There is currently no other information available at this time.

