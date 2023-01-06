Killeen PD searching for upset customer who opened fire on store

According to police, no one was injured in the shooting.
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is searching for the suspect that opened fire on a business after becoming upset with employees on Thursday, June 1.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue at about 5:45 p.m.
Police say a man and a woman had entered a business to buy merchandise. While in the store, the man became upset with the employees, prompting both him and the woman to leave abruptly, police say.
According to police, a couple of minutes later the man returned and began shooting at the store.
Police say no one was injured during the shooting, but property damage was sustained.
The security camera footage of the shooting was released by the department and can be viewed below.
The suspect is described as a short, black male, medium build wearing a white shirt and tan pants with a bucket hat.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS
(8477) or go online at
www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for OS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.Posted by Killeen Police Department on Sunday, June 11, 2023
The Killeen Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
