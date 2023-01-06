Killeen PD searching for upset customer who opened fire on store

On 06/01/23 at approximately 5:45PM, the Killeen Police Department responded to a shots fired disturbance at a business located in the 3300 Block of E. Rancier Ave. It was reported a male and female entered the business to purchase merchandise. During the encounter, the male became upset at employees. Just minutes after the couple left, the male returned and began firing a gun at the occupied store. No injuries were reported, but there was property damage. The suspect is described as a short, black male, medium build wearing a white shirt and tan pants with a bucket hat. Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for OS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.