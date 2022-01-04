Killeen PD searching for owner of stolen commercial pressure washer

The department held onto the pressure washer to see if someone reported it stolen, but said it never found a reported case for it.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking the public to help find the owner of a commercial pressure washer that was stolen sometime in January, according to a Facebook post.

On Monday, the police department posted about how detectives with the General Crimes Unit found four trailers that were reported stolen out of Killeen.

Killeen PD said one of the trailers had a "large commercial grade pressure washer system," which didn't belong to the owner of the stolen trailer.

Now, Killeen PD asks if someone who had a commercial pressure washer stolen or know of someone who did to contact Detective Clayton at 254-501-8957 or email rclayton@killeentexas.gov.

