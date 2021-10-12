Killeen police are investigating domestic dispute after woman badly beaten at Days and Nights Inn, police say

According to Killeen PD, a Tactical Response Unit had to be deployed to the hotel after the alleged attacker would not cooperate.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen PD say they are investigating a possible assault after a woman said she was attacked by a man Friday afternoon at a Days and Nights Inn.

According to police, upon arriving at the 6200 E Veterans Memorial Blvd. location, a woman was found badly beaten and told police that her assaulter possibly had a gun.

Police say upon investigation, the man attacked the woman at the hotel when she was able to get away and call 911.

Due to the nature of the call, police say they upgraded the situation to a felony domestic assault, as a result deploying the Tactical Response Unit.

Police say they made several failed attempts to get the man to cooperate but had to use gas in order to get him to exit the room.

Upon finally exiting the room, police say the man still would not cooperate and police had to use "less-than-lethal" force to take him into custody.