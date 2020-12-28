Killeen police arrest 6 people after weekend shootings

Over the Christmas holiday, December 26 through December 27, Killeen police officers responded to three gang-related shootings

KILLEEN, Texas — Over the Christmas holiday, December 26 through December 27, Killeen police officers responded to three gang-related shootings. Two of those happened within hours from each other and sent three people to the hospital, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Through the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division identified the subjects involved to be gang affiliated with Young Paper Chasers (YPC) and K-Town Mafia (KTM).

One juvenile and six adults have been located and arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting on Alma Drive.

During the investigation, detectives recovered seven firearms and narcotics in wholesale amounts. Some of the suspects also had outstanding warrants, according to the Killeen PD.

Charges they could face include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and various weapon and drug-related charges.