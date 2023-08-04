Killeen police arrest second murder suspect in 18-year-old's death

According to police, both suspects are being held in Bell County Jail on a $1 million bond.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department says that it arrested a second suspect in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old back in April.

Police say that on Thursday, May 4, they charged 29-year-old Willie Dean III with murder for the events that happened on April 8.

Around 1:17 a.m. that day, officers responded to a call about someone who was shot in the 800 block of Atlas Avenue.

Upon arrival, police say officers found 18-year-old Va'Quintin Carmon Maestre suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, Maestre was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:13 a.m.

Killeen PD says this is the first murder victim in Killeen this year.

On April 10, police arrested the first suspect, 31-year-old Jarkell Jamal Dean, and charged him with murder.

The second suspect, Dean, was arrested in Greenville, Mississippi and extradited to Bell County.

Both suspects are being held at the Bell County Jail on a $1 million bond each.

There is currently no other information available.