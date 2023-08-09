Suspect arrested in Killeen murder, says police

Police said a 32-year-old woman has been arrested for the murder of Valeria Favila.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 32-year-old woman has been arrested for a murder in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police said Angelica Sharice Lamar Higgins was arrested and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Lonestar Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday, Sept. 6 for a murder that allegedly took place on Sept. 1.

According to Killeen PD, detectives with the Robbery/Homicide Unit were able to identify Higgins as a suspect with the help of the community and numerous Crime Stoppers tips.

The Task Force reportedly apprehended Higgins at her home in Harker Heights without incident after the Bell County District Attorney's Office issued a warrant for her arrest earlier that day.

Higgins is reportedly being held at the Bell County Jail, and her bond is set at $1,000,000.

Killeen PD thanked the community for their help in the case.

On Sept. 1, 2023, Killeen PD said officers responded to the 800 block of Atlas Avenue in reference to an alleged gunshot victim.

When they arrived on scene, officers reportedly found a 22-year-old woman who had been shot. KPD said the officers performed life-saving measures on the victim until paramedics arrived. KPD said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where they said she later died of her injuries.

The victim has since been identified as Valeria Favila.