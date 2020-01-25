KILLEEN, Texas —

The First Texas Bank located at 2200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen was robbed Friday afternoon and police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect.

The suspect was described as being about 5’8” tall and weighing around 140-150 pounds. She is between 25 and 30 years old.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket and dark-colored leggings.

If you have any information, call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or the police department at 254-501-8800.

