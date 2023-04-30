Killeen Police asking for help identifying suspect in aggravated assault

Police say a suspect shot two people in a home on the morning of April 30.

KILLEEN, Texas — Have you seen this man? The Killeen Police Department Robbery-Homicide Unit is asking for help identifying a suspect in an Aggravated Assault.

According to the Department, officers responded to reports that two people had been shot in the 800 block of Valley Drive around 7:08 a.m. on April 30.

Police said officers found two victims, a 35-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman with gunshot wounds on the scene. Both victims were reportedly taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital. Police say both victims are in stable condition.

Police say they believe a suspect shot both victims inside a home and fled the scene in a silver car. Police described the suspect as a Black male with a short, faded haircut. They say he was last seen wearing a black shirt unbuttoned over a white t-shirt, light colored pants and dark shoes. He was reportedly seen with a dark handgun as well.

KPD Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be made though the P3Tips app.

All information to Crime Stoppers can be reported anonymously and confidentially. If a tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible, the person who made the tip could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.