Killeen police asking for help identifying two suspects after robbery

The robbery reportedly occurred on Nov. 22 at Mickey's Convenience Food Store.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects who they believe to be involved in a robbery on Nov. 22.

Police say that they responded to a robbery at Mickey's Convenience Food Store on Stagecoach Road around 1:40 a.m. They reported that two men stole merchandise from the store and assaulted an employee before fleeing in a silver vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 5’6” tall with a slim build. The suspect is seen on camera wearing a gray hooded sweat suit with the hood over his head, white shoes, and a face mask.

The second suspect is described as a black male, around 5’4” tall with a slim build. The suspect is seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white, gray, and black shoes.

KPD is asking anyone who has information on the two or who may have seen anything to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Tips can also be made through the P3Tips App for IOS and Android. All reports are anonymous.

Anyone who reports information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible may be eligible to receive a reward up $1,000 in cash.