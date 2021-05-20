Killeen Police hit hard topics at community forum in Downtown Killeen

Chief Charles Kimble said the event was about transparency. From discussing George Floyd to ending the controversial no-knock warrants, Killeen police bared all.

KILLEEN, Texas — On Thursday, the Killeen Police Department unleashed a load of information about crime in the city, the end of no-knock warrants and better officer training during a community conversation forum took place at the Potter House Church in Downtown Killeen

Chief Charles Kimble said the event was all about transparency. From discussing the George Floyd case to ending the controversial no-knock warrants, Killeen police bared all.

"We looked at the results of those cases and looked at the injuries and deaths and was it really worth it?," said Kimble.

With 330 people, the Killeen PD is the largest between Dallas and Austin.

The racial makeup is 62 percent white, 15 percent Black 17 percent Hispanic, 4 percent Asian and 1 percent Pacific Islander. Police said this year they will spend more money recruitment and on better training.

"Because the better they are trained, the better they are equipped, and the better they will serve you," said Assistant Police Chief Jeff Donohue.

With 31 homicides, Killeen police say 2020 had the highest murder rate in the department's history. Another big crime they warned about was burglaries and car thefts.

"Many guns are left in cars and they are stolen,” said Donohue. “And those criminals who steal it, they go do other things with them, some of these murders, some of these robberies.”

Citizens asked questions about gangs and police foot patrol.

"We know there have been a lot of things happening nationally and we wanted the community to get out and talk to us, ask us questions, and ask us things that are going to happen in the future," said Kimble.