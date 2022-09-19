Killeen police rule death investigation a "murder"

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen are reclassifying a death investigation as a murder investigation. KPD officers were called to the 1100 block of Wales Dr. just before 8 a.m. on Monday morning. The first officers on the scene found a victim who was later pronounced dead.

In a release a department spokesperson said, "We want to let the community know that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public."



Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.