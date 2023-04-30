Killeen police identify and arrest 41-year-old murder suspect

This arrest was made as a part of Killeen's third murder investigation of 2023.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department announced that 41-year-old Lewis Carl Hunt has been arrested for the murder of a 42-year-old Kenny Ray Morgan on Sunday, April 30.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Old FM 440 around 3:30 p.m. on April 30 in response to a call about a gunshot inside the home.

When officers arrived, they said they found Morgan dead in the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, the Robbery-Homicide Unit was able to identify Hunt as the suspect and arrest him.

The Killeen Police Department says that Hunt was arraigned on Wednesday, May 3. His bond has been set at $1 million and he is currently being held at the Bell County Jail.

There is currently no other information available.