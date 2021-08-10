x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Killeen police identify, arrest robbery suspect

Michael Manning-Key, 29, has been identified as the robbery suspect of the Star Mart on 3603 Zephyr Road by police.
Credit: Killeen Police Department

KILLEEN, Texas — The suspect of a convenience store robbery that happened in late July in Killeen was arrested and charged, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police say Michael Manning-Key, 29, robbed a Star Mar on 3603 Zephyr Road in Killeen.  He was charged with aggravated robbery.

According to police, Manning-Key entered the Star Mart, displayed a handgun and demanded money. He fled the convenience store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.  

Manning-Key is currently in the Bell County Jail.

No other information was released. 

Related Articles