Killeen Police release identity of body found at Nolan Creek

The cause of his death is still unknown at this time. Police will know once they get the autopsy results back.

KILLEEN, Texas — The video above was published on April 15.

The Killeen Police Department released the identity of the man whose body was found at Nolan Creek last week.

Police said they found 22-year-old Isaiah Jose Lozada at the creek after they were called out to the 600 block of Avenue K on Friday, April 15 around 4 p.m.

