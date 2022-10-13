Killeen police identify woman they say was killed by Fort Hood soldier

Police say that Phyllis Campbell was murdered by her boyfriend Michael Leonard Moore in September.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — Phyllis Campbell has been identified by the Killeen police as the victim in a murder case involving a Fort Hood soldier in September.

The case began on Monday, Sept. 19, when police responded to a report of a gunshot victim in Killeen. According to police, Campbell was found dead at the scene when they arrived.

Police say that Michael Leonard Moore, an active-duty Fort Hood soldier, was apprehended on Sept. 21, where he allegedly confessed to shooting Campbell. Moore was charged with murder and remains in custody.

Police believe that Moore, Campbell's boyfriend, shot her multiple times during a domestic dispute. According to an affidavit, Moore claims that Campbell threatened him with a knife before the shooting.

Moore said he left the home and got his gun, then waited on his bed with a comforter covering the gun. He said his girlfriend came back into the room with the knife at which point Moore shot her.

However, the affidavit also states that detectives found ballistic evidence on the scene that was not consistent with Moore's story.

Moore also told detectives he shot his girlfriend multiple times when she was on the floor. Detectives said Moore had gunshot wounds "in the abdomen, hip area, chest, and neck."

Police have been withholding Campbell's name while they attempted to locate next of kin, but have now released her identity to the public. Police say that they were unable to locate any next of kin, and are asking for the public's help in doing so.