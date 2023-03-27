Killeen Police identify woman shot in chest, dies after grabbing butcher knife in domestic dispute

During the argument, the 47-year-old woman grabbed a butcher knife and the male grabbed a gun, where he then shot her in the chest, police said.

KILLEEN, Texas — On Monday, police released the identity of the woman who was shot to death following a domestic dispute with a male on Hank Drive over the weekend.

The Killeen Police Department say 47-year-old Jamileth Joana Shapiro died after she was shot in the 4300 block of Hank Drive, police said.

Police said when they arrived, they immediately started performing life-saving measures on Shapiro until paramedics arrived. She was taken to a local-area hospital in critical condition, where she later died around 1:18 a.m.

Upon investigating, police learned Shapiro was arguing with a male. During the argument, she reportedly grabbed a butcher knife and the male grabbed a gun, where he then shot her in the chest, police said.

The male called 911 and started CPR on Shapiro until officers arrived, police added.

At this time, no arrests were made.

No other information was released.