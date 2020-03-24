KILLEEN, Texas — One man was shot and killed Monday night in Killeen, police said.

Police were called to the 3700 block of Dustin Ct. around 10:45 p.m. after getting a report gunshots.

Police found a man in front of a house with multiple gunshot wounds. A justice of the peace pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police arrested one suspect whose name will be released once charges have been filed.

Police won't release the victim's name until his family is notified.

The fatal shooting was the eleventh of 2020, according to Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.

According to crime data Killeen police released in February, there were 16 murder investigations in all of 2019 and seven in 2018.

