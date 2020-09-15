Killeen Police investigate aggravated assault after man shot in the head

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police are investigating an aggravated assault that sent a 24-year-old man to the hospital after being shot in the head.
On Monday, around 2:15 a.m., Killeen Police responded to the 1300 block of Fairview Dr. in reference to a shooting.
The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White in Temple and is in critical condition. Detectives continue to investigate.
No additional information was provided.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this offense, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.