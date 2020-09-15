Killeen Police investigate aggravated assault after man shot in the head

KPD responded to the 1300 block of Fairview Drive in response to a shooting early Monday morning.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police are investigating an aggravated assault that sent a 24-year-old man to the hospital after being shot in the head.

On Monday, around 2:15 a.m., Killeen Police responded to the 1300 block of Fairview Dr. in reference to a shooting.

The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White in Temple and is in critical condition. Detectives continue to investigate.

No additional information was provided.