Killeen Police investigate ninth murder of 2023

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen authorities are investigating the ninth homicide in the city this year, following an early morning incident on Friday, Sept. 1. At approximately 2:41 a.m., law enforcement received a dispatch to the 800 block of Atlas Avenue in response to a gunshot victim.

Officers discovered a female victim with a gunshot wound. They started life-saving procedures until paramedics reached the location. The wounded victim was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

Despite the efforts to save her, the 22-year-old victim's injuries were fatal. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson officially pronounced her deceased at 3:57 a.m.

Authorities are withholding the victim's identity pending the notification of her next of kin.

The Killeen Police Department urges individuals who may have witnessed the incident or possess relevant information to come forward. Bell County Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 254-526-TIPS (8477).