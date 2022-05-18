Killeen police investigate gas station robbery, suspect wanted

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspect involved in aggravated robbery Wednesday morning.
On May 18 around 12:01 a.m., the Killeen PD received a call about an aggravated robbery at a business in the 3000 block of Lake Road.
According to reports, a man entered the business with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.
The suspect is described by Killeen police via Facebook as a black male around 6ft 1in tall with a medium build.
The suspect can be seen in the video below wearing a red baseball cap, a dark sweatshirt with a hood, black pants with white shoes with a red and green pattern on the sides. He was wearing a dark-colored mask over his mouth and nose, as seen in the video with a black semi-automatic handgun.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.