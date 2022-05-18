Killeen police investigate gas station robbery, suspect wanted

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about Wednesday's robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspect involved in aggravated robbery Wednesday morning.

On May 18 around 12:01 a.m., the Killeen PD received a call about an aggravated robbery at a business in the 3000 block of Lake Road.

According to reports, a man entered the business with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

The suspect is described by Killeen police via Facebook as a black male around 6ft 1in tall with a medium build.

The suspect can be seen in the video below wearing a red baseball cap, a dark sweatshirt with a hood, black pants with white shoes with a red and green pattern on the sides. He was wearing a dark-colored mask over his mouth and nose, as seen in the video with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.