Killeen police investigate shooting on Fort Hood Street

Killeen police said someone in a black car shot two people in a different car then sped away.

KILLEEN, Texas — Two people were in the hospital after Killeen police said they were shot Thursday night.

Around 7 P.M., officers were called to the area of Fort Hood St. and Rancier Ave. Police said when they got there a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman had been shot.

Police said the two were driving in a vehicle northbound in the 700 block of S. Fort Hood St. when someone in a black sedan that pulled up next to them started shooting. The suspect sped away east on Hallmark Ave.

Both victims were taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital by helicopter. The woman was in stable condition and the man was in critical condition, according to police.