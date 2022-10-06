Killeen Police investigating 15th murder of 2022

Police say that they are investigating the death of a 55-year-old man who died of gunshot wounds.

KILLEEN, Texas — Police are investigating the death of a 55-year-old man in Killeen, which has reportedly been ruled as murder.

The Killeen PD reports that the initial attack on the victim, identified as Joe Sidney Williams, occurred on June 24, 2022. Officers reportedly arrived at the 1800 block of N. 4th St. where they found Williams suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say that Williams was taken to Baylor Scott & White in Temple, where he reportedly died of his wounds on August 3. Detectives ruled Williams death a murder after his autopsy.

Police have not released any further information, and have said that the case is still under investigation. They urge anyone who has information on the murder to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Tips can also be made through the P3Tips app on IOS and Android. All information is confidential and anonymous. If a tip leads to an arrest of the person responsible, the person who reported it could be eligible for up to $1000, according to police.

This is reportedly the 15th murder in Killeen this year.