Killeen Police investigating murder of 18-year-old

Police say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Killeen on April 8.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is investigating the murder of an 18-year-old, according to the department.

Killeen PD reported that around 1:17 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Atlas Avenue in reference to a reported shooting.

Police stated that when officers arrived on scene they found a man who had allegedly been shot. Officers say that they attempted to save the man's life while waiting for paramedics to arrive, but he sadly died on the scene.

According to police, the case is being treated as a homicide.

The name of the victim has not been released as the department notifies next of kin, and no other information has been given at this time.

Killeen PD is asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com . Tips can also be made through the P3Tips app.

All information reported to Crime Stoppers is confidential and anonymous. Tips that lead to an arrest of the person or persons responsible could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Killeen Police say this is the first murder for the city this year.