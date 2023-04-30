Killeen Police investigating murder of 42-year-old man

Police say the victim was found shot inside a home on April 30.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 42-year-old man is dead in Killeen, in what the Killeen Police Department says is the third murder of 2023.

According to the Department, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Old FM 440 around 3:30 p.m. on April 30 in response to a call about a gunshot inside the home.

When officers arrived, they said they found Kenny Ray Morgan, 42, dead in the home of an apparent gunshot wound.

No suspects have been named, and no further information has been released at this time. Updates will given as more information becomes available.

Killeen PD says the case is currently under investigation by detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division.

The Department is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Reports can also be made through the P3Tips app.

All information reported to Crime Stoppers is confidential and anonymous. Any tip that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.