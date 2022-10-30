Viewer discretion advised: Video shows officer-involved shooting in Killeen

The Killeen Police Department confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting Sunday.

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above is from local Killeen resident Cory Ovino. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Killeen Police Department confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting Sunday.

Around 2:37 p.m. Killeen Police arrived at a carjacking on the 3300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard, according to Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble.

The suspect pointed a gun and stole a white mid-sized car. Officers around 2:45 pm received another call about the suspect at a local AutoZone on Veterans Memorial. Kimble described the suspect as acting "irrationally" as he was armed.

The suspect stepped outside the car with a handgun, which caused witnesses to call the police, according to Kimble. The suspect then fled on foot once police arrived, causing an on-foot police chase.

The suspect during the chase attempted another carjacking with a pickup truck. They were then able to make it to railroad tracks where they jumped into a running police car, which is shown on the video.

The officers shot into the car to stop the suspect. According to Kimble, the suspect was later taken to a local hospital based on their injuries.

The suspect is currently in stable condition, according to Chief Kimble.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.

