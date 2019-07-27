KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are looking for three suspects accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint Thursday night.

Officers responded to the Eagle Mart located at 3400 Florence Rd. in reference to an armed robbery, according to Bell County Crime Stoppers.

Three men entered the store around 11:40 p.m. and demanded money from employees before running away with an undisclosed amount of money and property, police said.

The men reportedly ran to a nearby neighborhood.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

