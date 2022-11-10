Killeen Police looking for suspect involved in man's murder

The Killeen Police Department are looking for the suspect(s) involved in 21-year-old man's murder.

On Thursday at approximately 9:45 p.m., Killeen Police Officers recieved a call about a shooting victim in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.

When officers arrived they found the victim, Abkhir Abdel Neville, with a gunshot wound. The man was later transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he died of his injuries, according to police.

No arrests have been made in this case.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

6 News will keep you updated as more informaiton is received.