KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police officer, Benjamin Harp, 44, was charged with filing a false report with the police department.

Harp turned himself in to the Bell County Jail March 6 after an arrest warrant was obtained, according to KPD. He is now on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

Harp contacted on-duty officers Feb. 24 and said his car was burglarized. He provided a statement to investigating officers, which was proven false later.

"The actions of this officer do not reflect the integrity displayed by employees of the Killeen Police Department every day," Chief Kimble said in a release. "Accountability is paramount in our organization."

