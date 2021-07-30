Killeen Police officer arrested, charged with injury to a child

While investigating, police determined a 5-year-old child was "recklessly" injured during the incident, Killeen PD said.

KILLEEN, Texas — The video above was published for a separate incident involving a now former Killeen PD officer earlier this month.

An Killeen Police officer is facing felony charges Friday night for reportedly causing injury to a child.

According to the Killeen PD, Laura Smith, 29, was off-duty when officers were called out to a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, July 28.

While investigating, police determined a 5-year-old child was "recklessly" injured during the incident, Killeen PD said.

On Friday, the Bell County District Attorney's Office returned a complaint charging Smith with injury to a child under 17, a news release said.

Her bond was set at $50,000.

“We hold the officers of the Killeen Police Department to the highest standards, both on and off duty, and this incident will be fully investigated to ensure accountability," said Police Chief Charles Kimble.

Smith has been employed with KPD since September 2018. She's been placed on administrative leave with pay while the investigation continues.