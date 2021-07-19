Killeen Police officer resigns after being charged with sex assault of a minor

Miguel Velasco-Hererra submitted his resignation on Friday, a day after he was arrested, the release states.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police officer who was arrested last week on charges of sex assault of a minor has resigned, KPD said in a Monday news release.

On July 5, Killeen Police were notified about a possible sexual assault that happened involving one of their own, KPD said. The officer, later identified as Velasco-Herrera, was put on administrative leave while police investigated the reported incident.

Last Thursday, July 15, he was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child under 17, a felony, following the investigation, KPD said. His bond was set at $100,000.

“Miguel Velasco-Herrera’s actions violated the trust and faith placed in him by the community and this department," Police Chief Charles Kimble said. "These allegations against Mr. Velasco-Herrera do not represent the values and ethics of the Killeen Police Department. His conduct is inexcusable and will not be tolerated.”

Velasco-Herrera was a seven-year veteran with the force.