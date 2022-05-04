Killeen Police officer who reportedly shot a man was identified, back on duty

According to Killeen PD, after unsuccessfully trying to subdue the person with a taser, officer Devin Hill pulled out his gun and shot the individual.

In the news release, 16-year veteran of the department, Devin Hill, was identified as the officer. Hill has returned to duty.

The Killeen Police Department said that officers were sent to Mickey’s Convenience Store located at 3200 S. Fort Hood Street around 4:49 p.m. in reference to a disturbance on April 5.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the person causing the disturbance in the parking lot and when they made contact with the person, a altercation ensued, said police.

According to Killeen PD, after unsuccessfully trying to subdue the person with a taser, Hill pull out his gun and shot the individual.

The person was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center for surgery.