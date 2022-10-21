Killeen Police open investigation into the death of a four-year-old boy

Bell County Justice of the Peace officially declared the child dead at 2:15 p.m., KPD stated.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police are actively investigating the death of a four-year-old boy.

On Oct. 20th, at approximately 12:28 p.m., officers responded to a call saying the boy had died at McLane’s Children's Hospital in Temple, as stated via press release.

Officers were notified that the four-year-old was originally taken to the hospital by Killeen Fire EMS from the 4900 block of John David Dr. with medical issues. The cause of the boy's death is unknown at this time.

Bell County Justice of the Peace officially declared the child dead at 2:15 p.m. and ordered an autopsy at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science.

Due to the victim’s age, his name will not be released at this time, as stated in the release.