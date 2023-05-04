Killeen Police release identity of man shot to death on Zephyr Road

This is the second Murder for the City of Killeen in 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — On Thursday, May 4, the Killeen Police Department released the identity of the victim who died from a shooting that happened last month.

Police say 21-year-old Daquan Rayshawn Weatherly and a woman were both shot in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road at about 12:42 a.m. on April 28.

According to police, Weatherly was brought to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The woman, who hasn't been identified, was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple in stable condition.

Police say Weatherly's death marks the second murder for the city this year.

No other information was released.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Killeen Police Department is actively investigating this incident and ask that if anyone has information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.