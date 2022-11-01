Killeen police search for suspects in drive-by BB gun shooting

Police released a photo of a Kia Soul from which police said several BB gun shots were fired.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police released a photo Friday of a car they said was involved in a drive-by BB gun shooting.

The photo is a still from surveillance video that shows a white Kia Soul taken on Dec. 30, 2021. The last four digits on the license plate are possibly 8148, according to police.

Police said a group of males were in the car and as they were driving in the 400 block of Atlas Ave., someone fired several BB gun shots, hitting at least one person.

Police are hoping someone will recognize the vehicle from the photo or the people inside the car.

Anyone who may have been a victim of the suspects or knows information about the crime can call the KPD Criminal Investigation Division at 254-501-8830.